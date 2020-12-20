2 Sunday morning house fires in Winnipeg under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating after two Sunday morning fires.

The first call came around 2:55 a.m. for a fire alarm in a two-storey house in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. An offensive attack was launched and the fire was declared under control at 4:10 a.m.

The WFPS says all nine residents had escaped the house before crews arrived and were assessed by on-scene paramedics but did not require transport to hospital and no injuries were reported.

The city’s Emergency Social Services team was sent to the scene to help them find other places to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available, but the department says the building suffered significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

The second call came in at 8:36 a.m. when crews responded to reports of a fire in a vacant two-and-a-half-storey house in the 300 block of Simcoe Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the house and launched an offensive attack.

The fire was declared under control at 9:06 a.m.

Crews completed a search of the structure and no occupants were found and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.