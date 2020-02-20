Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attending commercial blaze on Provencher Boulevard

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters are currently attending a large blaze at a commercial property in Saint Boniface.

The United Firefighters of Winnipeg took to Twitter to announce their crews are on the scene, and are asking residents to steer clear of the area.

WFD Crews are working at a fire at 169 Provencher Blvd, please avoid the area! Pics from bystander. #NeverOffDuty pic.twitter.com/3OLQiViB5W — United Firefighters of Winnipeg (@UFFW867) February 21, 2020

The address belongs to Henry’s Provencher Autobody and Frameworks, and is located just a block from the east side of the Provencher Bridge.

More to come…

