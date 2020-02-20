Menu

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attending commercial blaze on Provencher Boulevard

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 11:01 pm
The scene of an active fire in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard. .
The scene of an active fire in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard. . Kevin Hirschfield / Global News

Winnipeg firefighters are currently attending a large blaze at a commercial property in Saint Boniface.

READ MORE: ‘Spectacular firefighting work’ protected buildings near condo fire: WFPS assistant chief

The United Firefighters of Winnipeg took to Twitter to announce their crews are on the scene, and are asking residents to steer clear of the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The address belongs to Henry’s Provencher Autobody and Frameworks, and is located just a block from the east side of the Provencher Bridge.

More to come…

