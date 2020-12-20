‘SNL’ cold open reveals who will play Joe Biden post-Jim Carrey

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday Night Live returned this week with a cold open featuring a coronavirus vaccination — and who will now play Joe Biden after Jim Carrey’s exit from the role.

The scene starts with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, about to get the vaccine.

“I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let COVID spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines,” he said, revealing that U.S. President Donald Trump has sent him in as a “human shield” to try the vaccine first.

Pence then pulls down his pants for the shot but is disappointed to hear that it is administered in the arm.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” he said after the shot. “No, I meant in the last four years I haven’t felt a thing. Just kind of watched the country burn.”

Soon enough, Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph, enters, followed shortly by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, now played Alex Moffat.

SNL revealed Saturday that Jim Carrey will no longer play Biden into his days in office.

“Though my term was only meant to be six weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty,” Carrey said on Twitter. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s***. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Carrey played Biden in six episodes.

Moffat’s Biden made a dramatic entrance into the scene, limping in with a cane ala Willy Wonka, only to drop the act and do a somersault.

“You look different somehow,” Pence commented, noting the change of actors.

As if the party wasn’t full enough, Rudy Guiliani, played by Kate McKinnon, shows up looking for free meds, followed shortly by Dr. Ben Carson, played by Jay Pharoah, asking what he did for his job.

“I’ve been sitting in a dark office for the last four years,” he said. “I want to put it on my resume.”

Carson is the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.