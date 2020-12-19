K-9 unit training with holiday theme

With only a week before Christmas, workplaces are looking for unique ways to introduce some holiday cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Mounties in Melfort, Sask., found a special way to include it in their shifts by using a mock suspect dressed up like the Grinch.

It was just one of the training exercises RCMP dog handler Cpl. Ryan Drohomereski and police service dog Lux complete on a regular basis.

“Basically how to come into a building, search through a building and apprehend a suspect who’s unwilling to come into custody. Of course, we had a little fun with it being Christmas,” Drohomereski said.

But Friday’s exercise also included some new recruits. Service dog Knoxy has been with the RCMP for several weeks and police said training like this is vital for his development.

“To them, it’s a fun game to play. When we start out in the circumstances you’ve seen today with them playing with a rag or a small object, it’s just the foundation and the building block for what’s to come when they get older,” RCMP police dog service section imprinter Const. Brent Moerike said.

Lux has been with Drohomereski for about a year. The duo trains for all different kinds of scenarios including ones where they’re going through an area where visibility is obstructed.

“The more experiences we can put the dogs through in a training environment, the better off he’s going to be when it comes to live, live time. When we’re not going to actual calls, we’re training like this two and three times a week,” Drohomereski said.

Melfort is approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

