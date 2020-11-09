Menu

Police dog sniffs out missing child in Okanagan backcountry

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 1:44 pm
Police canine Jagger located a missing child in the rural area of Spallumcheen on Nov. 2, RCMP said.
Police canine Jagger located a missing child in the rural area of Spallumcheen on Nov. 2, RCMP said. Submitted

A missing child who wandered away from home in cold temperatures was found by a keen-eyed police dog with a strong sniffer.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP says on Nov. 2, a youth who experiences developmental delays walked away from a home in the 4600 block of Grandview Flatts Road.

The rural area of Spallumcheen is located between Vernon and Enderby.

Once family members lost sight of the child, they contacted police around 3 p.m.

Police officers, along with police canine Jagger, responded and swiftly conducted a search of the area.

With temperatures falling, and darkness approaching, it became paramount to locate the child quickly, said Const. Chris Terleski.

The Police Dog Service team located a track and, led by police canine ‘Jagger’, traced it through a wooded area to a gravel pit where the child was found in good condition,” he said.

The child was returned safely to his family.

