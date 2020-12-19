Menu

Canada

Woman in stable condition after falling through ice while operating tractor: Calgary fire

By Slav Kornik Global News
A Calgary worker fell through ice at a community lake while operating a tractor, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
A Calgary worker fell through ice at a community lake while operating a tractor, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News

The Calgary Fire Department said a worker was operating a tractor when it fell through ice at lake on the southeast end of the city Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Midnapore neighbourhood after a 911 call about a person in the water in the community lake.

READ MORE: Teens rescued with turbans, garden hose after falling through ice in northeast Calgary

Calgary fire said when crews arrived they saw people helping a worker who fallen through the ice while operating a utility vehicle. A coworker was able to help the woman out of the water, according to officials.

Trending Stories

Calgary fire said the worker was clearing the ice on the machine when it broke through the ice and fell into about 10 metres of water.

Emergency Medical Services said the worker is a woman in her 20s and she was taken to Rockyview General Hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition with no concerns of hypothermia.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary man dead after falling through ice at Little Bow Provincial Park

The fire department’s aquatic rescue team, Calgary police and Alberta Health Services were also on scene along with fire crews.

Calgary fire said the tractor is likely to remain at the bottom of the lake until it can be pulled out in the spring.

Calgarians are encouraged to stay off bodies of water such as rivers, community lakes and storm ponds as the ice can be dangerous.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Health ServicesAHSCalgary fire departmentEMSCalgary FireCalgary ice rescueCalgary fall through iceCalgary ice breakCalgary ice danger
