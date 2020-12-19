Woman in stable condition after falling through ice while operating tractor: Calgary fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department said a worker was operating a tractor when it fell through ice at lake on the southeast end of the city Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Midnapore neighbourhood after a 911 call about a person in the water in the community lake.

Calgary fire said when crews arrived they saw people helping a worker who fallen through the ice while operating a utility vehicle. A coworker was able to help the woman out of the water, according to officials.

Calgary fire said the worker was clearing the ice on the machine when it broke through the ice and fell into about 10 metres of water.

Emergency Medical Services said the worker is a woman in her 20s and she was taken to Rockyview General Hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition with no concerns of hypothermia.

The fire department’s aquatic rescue team, Calgary police and Alberta Health Services were also on scene along with fire crews.

Calgary fire said the tractor is likely to remain at the bottom of the lake until it can be pulled out in the spring.

Calgarians are encouraged to stay off bodies of water such as rivers, community lakes and storm ponds as the ice can be dangerous.