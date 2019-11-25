Calgary man dead after falling through ice at Little Bow Provincial Park

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old Calgary man has died after he fell through the ice and drowned while ice fishing at Little Bow Provincial Park in southern Alberta on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP said two men were fishing together at the time when one of them fell through.

The second man also went under while trying to rescue his fishing partner.

“A nearby third male threw the two a rope and managed to rescue one male,” the RCMP said in a news release Monday.

“They were unable to access the second male who fell in.

“The 59-year-old male from Calgary was retrieved by the fire department who brought him to shore.

“Resuscitation efforts were made by EMS. The male was transported to a local hospital but he did not survive the incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ice fishing safety tips and equipment essentials

Mounties said the case is not being investigated as a criminal matter and no additional information will be released.