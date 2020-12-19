Snowfall warnings issued for eastern sections of Highway 3, Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Snowfall warnings have been issued for some mountain highways in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Released by Environment Canada just before 4 a.m., the warnings are calling for 15 to 20 centimetres in the southeast portion of the province.

Mountain passes under the warning include Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Summit, and the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

“A frontal system will move across the B.C. Interior today, spreading snow to the Kootenay Pass beginning late this afternoon,” said Environment Canada.

“The snow will ease early on Sunday morning, with total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm expected.”

Areas also under the warning are the Shuswap, West Columbia, East Kootenay, Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake regions.

Elsewhere in B.C., a wind warning is in place for North Vancouver Island, plus the Central and North Coast and Haida Gwaii.

The weather agency says a frontal system will produce southeast winds of 90 km/h, but should shift and ease to 40 km/h by the afternoon.

And a winter storm warning is in effect for the South Klondike Highway in B.C.’s far northwest corner, along the Yukon border.

A Pacific low-pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow to the highway pass on Saturday and through the night, resulting in accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

In addition, strong southerly winds of 40 km/h gusting to 70 will develop this evening giving widespread areas of blowing snow. The snow and wind will ease by early Sunday morning.

Temperatures in the area are expected to be around -10 C, but will feel like -13 to -19 C with the wind chill.

