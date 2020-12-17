Okanagan weather: More mixed precipitation en route for region

Send this page to someone via email

Another round of mixed precipitation will arrive on Thursday, as temperatures make their way up to 4 degrees.

And the wave of systems steadily slamming into the Interior will continue on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies starting the day, followed by an increased risk of rain and snow.

The mercury will once again return to around 3 C.

The probability of mixed precipitation continues into the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

For the weekend, the forecast will feature a slightly lower chance of mixed precipitation under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 4 to 6 C range.

The week before Christmas kicks off with a possible mix of rain and snow on Monday before skies clear and cooler conditions settle in by mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

