Saskatchewan reports 8 more deaths due to COVID-19, 252 new cases

The Saskatchewan govenrment reported eight more deaths on Saturday, bringing the total amount of COVID-19-related deaths to 115.

The province also announced 252 news cases in its daily COVID-19 update, bringing the total cases in Saskatchewan to 13,329 — 3,762 are considered active.

Here is a break down of the age range and regions of those who died:

one new death in the age group 50-59 was reported in the north-central zone.

one new death in the age group 60-69 was reported in the north-central zone.

three new deaths in the age group 70-79 was reported in Regina, two, and Saskatoon, one.

three new deaths in the age group 80+ were reported in Saskatoon (one), Regina (one) and south-central zone (one).

Here is the breakdown of where the new cases are located:

nine in far north west

three in far north central

17 in far north east

41 in north west

42 in north central

12 in north east

57 in Saskatoon

five in central west

24 in central east

29 in Regina

two in south west

four in south central

four in south east

three new cases have pending residence information.

Eight previously reported cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the far north east (one), north west (one), north central (three) and Saskatoon (three) zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 227, which is 18.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

Among active cases, 127people with COVID-19 are in hospital while 107 people are receiving inpatient care.

Of the 13,329 confirmed cases:

3,896 cases are from the Saskatoon area

3,024 cases are from the north area (1,180 north west, 1,406 north central, 438 north east)

2,635 cases are from the Regina area

1,481 cases are from the south area (549 south west, 514 south central, 418 south east)

1,425 cases are from the far north area (819 far north west, 102 far north central, 504 far north east)

826 cases are from the central area (330 central west, 496 central east)

42 cases have pending residence information

Saskatchewan has processed 403,054 COVID-19 tests to date.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

