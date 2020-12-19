Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two men in hospital after ‘gang-related’ stabbing in Vancouver restaurant

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 1:03 pm
Vancouver police investigate a stabbing at a Japanese restaurant near the B.C. Supreme Court.
Vancouver police investigate a stabbing at a Japanese restaurant near the B.C. Supreme Court. Global News

Two men remain in hospital after a stabbing in a Japanese restaurant in Vancouver on Friday.

Staff at the establishment, which is across the street from the B.C. Supreme Court, say it happened around 4:30 p.m., and involved two groups of people.

Read more: 2 suspects sought in Halloween assaults at Vancouver’s Empire Field

Vancouver police confirmed on Saturday they believe the incident was gang-related.

Trending Stories

Investigators said both men were in their late 20s, but did not provide an update on their condition.

Police have not made any arrests in the incident.

Read more: Vancouver man dies in city’s 19th homicide of the year following random stabbing

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbingvancouver policeVancouver stabbingjapanese restaurant stabbingvancouver gangvancouver gang relatedvancouver stab
Flyers
More weekly flyers