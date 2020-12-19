Two men in hospital after ‘gang-related’ stabbing in Vancouver restaurant

Two men remain in hospital after a stabbing in a Japanese restaurant in Vancouver on Friday.
Staff at the establishment, which is across the street from the B.C. Supreme Court, say it happened around 4:30 p.m., and involved two groups of people.
Vancouver police confirmed on Saturday they believe the incident was gang-related.
Investigators said both men were in their late 20s, but did not provide an update on their condition.
Police have not made any arrests in the incident.
