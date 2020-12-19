Winnipeg police searching for missing 58-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing woman.
Michelle Adey, 58, was last seen in the Elmwood area of the city on Thursday, Dec. 17.
She’s described as white, five-foot-five in height, 150 lbs, with a medium build, brown eyes, and police now believe she has dirty blonde hair.
The WPS was unable to provide a clothing description.
Police are concerned for Adey’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.
