Winnipeg police searching for missing 58-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Michelle Adey, 58, was last seen in the Elmwood area of the city on Thursday, Dec. 17.

She’s described as white, five-foot-five in height, 150 lbs, with a medium build, brown eyes, and police now believe she has dirty blonde hair.

The WPS was unable to provide a clothing description.

Police are concerned for Adey’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

