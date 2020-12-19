Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police searching for missing 58-year-old woman

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 9:09 am
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for your help finding Michelle Adey.
Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Michelle Adey, 58, was last seen in the Elmwood area of the city on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Read more: HMCS Winnipeg returns to B.C. after Canadian Armed Forces member’s tragic death

She’s described as white, five-foot-five in height, 150 lbs, with a medium build, brown eyes, and police now believe she has dirty blonde hair.

The WPS was unable to provide a clothing description.

Police are concerned for Adey’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

