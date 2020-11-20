Menu

Cynthia Parisian
November 20 2020 7:59pm
01:05

Police ask for public’s help in missing woman case

Winnipeg police have released new footage of a woman who went missing in Winnipeg more than a year and a half ago. Erik Pindera reports.

