HMCS Winnipeg returns to B.C. after Canadian Armed Forces member’s tragic death

Send this page to someone via email

HMCS Winnipeg is returning to B.C. Friday following the tragic death of Canadian Armed Forces member, Master Sailor Duane Earle.

The crew of 250 are set to arrive at 3:15 p.m.

Earle’s death was the focus of recent news stories when it is believed he accidentally fell overboard about 1,000 kilometres west of San Francisco early Monday, Dec. 14.

A search was launched immediately when it was discovered he was missing but Earle’s body was not recovered and he is presumed drowned.

The ship, along with an embarked CH-148 Cyclone helicopter and air detachment, departed Aug. 1 to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) off the coast of Hawaii. When that was completed, HMCS Winnipeg sailed to the Asia-Pacific region where the ship executed two mission mandates under Operations PROJECTION and NEON.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Search for missing sailor called off Search for missing sailor called off

It was on its way back to B.C. when Earle went missing.

“These have been an extremely difficult couple of days for the ship’s company,” Cmdr. Mike Stefanson, commanding officer of HMCS Winnipeg, said Wednesday.

“We have completed a challenging deployment, in very uncertain times both at home and overseas, and we will continue to stand together through this incredibly sad time. I would like to offer my sympathies to the family and friends of Master Sailor Earle. He will be sorely missed.”