Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

HMCS Winnipeg returns to B.C. after Canadian Armed Forces member’s tragic death

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 2:50 pm
Master Sailor Duane Earle.
Master Sailor Duane Earle. HMCS Winnipeg / Facebook

HMCS Winnipeg is returning to B.C. Friday following the tragic death of Canadian Armed Forces member, Master Sailor Duane Earle.

The crew of 250 are set to arrive at 3:15 p.m.

Earle’s death was the focus of recent news stories when it is believed he accidentally fell overboard about 1,000 kilometres west of San Francisco early Monday, Dec. 14.

A search was launched immediately when it was discovered he was missing but Earle’s body was not recovered and he is presumed drowned.

The ship, along with an embarked CH-148 Cyclone helicopter and air detachment, departed Aug. 1 to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) off the coast of Hawaii. When that was completed, HMCS Winnipeg sailed to the Asia-Pacific region where the ship executed two mission mandates under Operations PROJECTION and NEON.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Search for missing sailor called off' Search for missing sailor called off
Search for missing sailor called off

It was on its way back to B.C. when Earle went missing.

Trending Stories

“These have been an extremely difficult couple of days for the ship’s company,” Cmdr. Mike Stefanson, commanding officer of HMCS Winnipeg, said Wednesday.

“We have completed a challenging deployment, in very uncertain times both at home and overseas, and we will continue to stand together through this incredibly sad time. I would like to offer my sympathies to the family and friends of Master Sailor Earle. He will be sorely missed.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent out his condolences this week.
“For over 30 years, MS Earle selflessly answered the call of duty. His dedication to our country and its values represented the very best of what it means to be Canadian,” Trudeau said.
Click to play video 'Canada dedicating ‘every resource’ to search for missing Winnipeg CAF member, Trudeau says' Canada dedicating ‘every resource’ to search for missing Winnipeg CAF member, Trudeau says
Canada dedicating ‘every resource’ to search for missing Winnipeg CAF member, Trudeau says
An investigation into what happened is still underway.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Armed ForcesEsquimaltHMCS WinnipegMaster Sailor Duane EarleHMCS Winnipeg deathHMCS Winnipeg EsquimaltHMCS Winnipeg returnMaster Sailor Duane Earle missing
Flyers
More weekly flyers