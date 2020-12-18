Menu

Canada

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers argue U.S. case violates international law in new argument

By Amy Smart The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2020 9:42 pm
Click to play video 'Report: U.S. deal could allow Meng Wanzhou return to China' Report: U.S. deal could allow Meng Wanzhou return to China
Report: U.S. deal could allow Meng Wanzhou return to China – Dec 4, 2020

Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou allege the United States’ legal case against her violates common international law and the extradition proceedings against her should be stayed.

In a notice of application filed with the B.C. Supreme Court, Meng’s defence team outlines a new, fourth branch of argument for why they believe she was subjected to an abuse of process and should be released.

“The extradition proceedings against her constitute an abuse of the Canadian judicial process such that the proceedings should be stayed,” the notice says.

Read more: CBSA executive had no worries about officer conduct in Meng Wanzhou arrest, court hears

Meng, who is Huawei’s chief financial officer, is wanted on fraud charges in the United States that both she and Huawei deny.

Story continues below advertisement

She is alleged to have misrepresented the relationship between Huawei and Skycom, causing HSBC to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran by processing American dollars derived from Iran-based business through the U.S. banking system.

The court documents say international law doesn’t allow a government to criminalize the conduct of someone who isn’t a citizen outside its own jurisdiction where there is no genuine connection to that country.

Click to play video 'WSJ reports plea deal is in the works for Meng Wanzhou' WSJ reports plea deal is in the works for Meng Wanzhou
WSJ reports plea deal is in the works for Meng Wanzhou – Dec 4, 2020

They say HSBC is incorporated in the United Kingdom, Meng is a Chinese national and the alleged misrepresentations on sanctions were made in Hong Kong.

Trending Stories

The lawyers argue there is no connection between Meng’s alleged conduct and the United States.

The bank’s clearing of U.S. dollars was not a “reasonably foreseeable consequence” of Meng’s actions, they argue.

Story continues below advertisement

“None of (Meng’s) alleged conduct occurred in whole or in part in the U.S., nor did it have any effect there,” the documents say.

Read more: Canada a ‘disgraceful’ accomplice to U.S. in Meng Wanzhou arrest, China ambassador says

Consequently, the United States’ assertion of jurisdiction is unlawful, they say.

“(Meng’s) prosecution is premised on foreign financial institutions using U.S. correspondent banking services in violation of U.S. sanctions, for which (Meng) is not responsible,” the documents say.

“Such charges give effect to U.S. economic policy abroad and are thus contrary to (common international law).”

Click to play video 'China says Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is innocent, urges her release' China says Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is innocent, urges her release
China says Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is innocent, urges her release – Dec 4, 2020

As common international law is part of the law of Canada, it would be an abuse of process of the B.C. Supreme Court and compromise the integrity of the Canadian judicial system to move forward with the case, they argue.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s attorney general has not yet filed a response.

Meng’s lawyers have previously outlined three other branches of argument they will make next year to support an abuse of process claim.

They allege Meng was used as a political pawn by U.S. President Donald Trump, that her questioning and arrest at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 were unlawful and that the U.S. misrepresented its case against her to Canadian officials.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HuaweiMeng WanzhouMeng Wanzhou Extraditionhuawei meng wanzhouMeng Wanzhou trialhuawei trialCanada trial meng wanzhoucbsa meng wanzhoucbsa trial
