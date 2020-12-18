Pandemic forcing changes to Kelowna Gospel Mission’s annual Christmas dinner for homeless

Send this page to someone via email

Every holiday season, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission hosts a massive dinner for the community’s homeless population and for those in need.

But this year, the annual tradition will look a lot different.

The pandemic has prevented the Gospel Mission from opening its doors to serve the hundreds of people who typically gather for the dinner at its Leon Avenue shelter.

A traditional Christmas meal, complete with turkey and stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie topped with whipped cream, will be served on Dec. 19 in different locations.

The meals will be served to residents living at the 60-bed Leon shelter, as well as the residents currently staying at the 40-bed winter shelter at 550 Doyle Avenue.

In addition, outreach teams will be on the road, handing out around 400 Christmas dinners to those in need.

Some of the meals will go to partner agency shelters and transitional homes and some to people living on the streets.

“I’ve just passed the six-month mark of leading Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and have never known a time where we are not in crisis,” said Carmen Rempel, executive director for the Gospel Mission.

“We are coping with trying to help people find affordable housing, the opioid crisis and, of course, COVID-19. ”

Rempel thanked the community for stepping forward with donations to help the Gospel Mission support some of the community’s most vulnerable people.

“This Christmas, it’s more important than ever to give our residents the feeling of connection and family,” Rempel said.

“We’re so grateful to our community for stepping up with donations to make sure that no one is missed.”

Click here if you would like more information about the Gospel Mission or to donate.