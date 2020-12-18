Menu

Weather

Ferry cancellations as strong winds hit B.C.’s south coast

By Jon Azpiri The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2020 2:06 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 17' B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 17
The Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings as a wind warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver and other parts of B.C.’s south coast.

Strong winds led to the cancellation of sailings between Cortes Island and Quadra Island on Friday morning.

Read more: Warnings issued with ‘vigorous’ wind forecast for B.C.’s south coast Friday

Forecasters predict gusts of  70 kilometres per hour winds to hit parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Friday morning.

Read more: In pictures: Powerful December windstorm blasts B.C.’s south coast

Winds are expected to hit parts of Metro Vancouver and southern sections of Howe Sound in the afternoon.

For northern Vancouver Island and the central coast, southeast winds are expected to peak Friday morning at 90 km/h over exposed coastal areas before shifting to 40-60 km/h in the afternoon.

Residents are being warned to tidy up any loose objects, which may be tossed by the wind.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2020 The Canadian Press
