Ferry cancellations as strong winds hit B.C.’s south coast

BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings as a wind warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver and other parts of B.C.’s south coast.

Strong winds led to the cancellation of sailings between Cortes Island and Quadra Island on Friday morning.

Forecasters predict gusts of 70 kilometres per hour winds to hit parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Friday morning.

Winds are expected to hit parts of Metro Vancouver and southern sections of Howe Sound in the afternoon.

For northern Vancouver Island and the central coast, southeast winds are expected to peak Friday morning at 90 km/h over exposed coastal areas before shifting to 40-60 km/h in the afternoon.

Residents are being warned to tidy up any loose objects, which may be tossed by the wind.

— With files from Simon Little