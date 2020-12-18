Shooting in Newton on Friday morning tied to gang conflict: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP confirmed a shooting Friday morning has ties to gang activity in Newton.

Shots were fired in the 6200-block of 132A Street just before 2 a.m. and when officers arrived on scene they found evidence a shooting had taken place.

Police said while the residence was occupied at the time of the shooting, no one was injured. However, officers believe this was a targeted shooting and connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Surrey RCMP said there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information about this incident, or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.