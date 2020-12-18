Menu

Crime

Shooting in Newton on Friday morning tied to gang conflict: RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 1:04 pm
Surrey RCMP say the shooting is connected to the ongoing gang conflict.
Surrey RCMP say the shooting is connected to the ongoing gang conflict. File / Global News

Surrey RCMP confirmed a shooting Friday morning has ties to gang activity in Newton.

Shots were fired in the 6200-block of 132A Street just before 2 a.m. and when officers arrived on scene they found evidence a shooting had taken place.

Police said while the residence was occupied at the time of the shooting, no one was injured. However, officers believe this was a targeted shooting and connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Surrey RCMP said there is no risk to public safety.

Read more: 29-year-old woman identified as victim in Surrey shooting

Anyone with information about this incident, or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

