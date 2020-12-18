B.C. MLA apologizes to Dr. Bonnie Henry after being called out for liking ‘herd immunity’ tweets

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. MLA has apologized after ‘liking’ Twitter posts that include the ‘herd immunity’ theory and attacking provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Renee Merrifield is the new MLA for Kelowna-Mission in the Okanagan, and is also the BC Liberals’ health critic.

Some of her recent ‘likes’ on Twitter caught the attention of political columnist and former NDP political strategist Bill Tieleman.

Tieleman questioned on Thursday why Merrifield has been clicking ‘like’ on tweets claiming children are being “used” to develop “herd” immunity, and that “we want them to become infected” with COVID-19.

Why is BC Liberal MLA & Health Critic @ReneeMerrifiel3 liking Tweets claiming kids are being "used" to develop "herd" immunity and "we want them infected"??? #BCPoli #BCNDP @bcliberals pic.twitter.com/gdMePxDEVp — BillTieleman (@BillTieleman) December 17, 2020

Tieleman tweeted that while teachers and parents have every right to question PHO (provincial health officer) policies, a Liberal health critic ‘liking’ claims of deliberate infection of children and workplaces and personal attacks on Dr. Bonnie Henry are out of line.

Merrifield has since issued an apology to Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Merrifield issued the apology on her Twitter account, saying “As we’ve done since the beginning of the pandemic, the BC Liberal Caucus continues to fully support the hard work of public health officials.”

She added, “I want to apologize to Dr. Bonnie Henry if that has in any way called into question by my social media activity.”

As we’ve done since the beginning of the pandemic, the BC Liberal Caucus continues to fully support the hard work of public health officials. I want to apologize to Dr. Bonnie Henry if that has in any way been called into question by my social media activity. #bcpoli — Renee Merrifield (@ReneeMerrifiel3) December 17, 2020

Notably, though, many responses to Merrifield’s Twitter apology say she shouldn’t have apologized, with some saying that’s a critic’s job.

Global News has reached out to Merrifield but has not yet heard back.

It appears she has since deleted her likes on the tweets.

