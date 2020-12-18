Menu

Crime

2 arrests made in connection with stolen vehicles in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 12:15 pm
Peterborough police made two arrests this week in connection to reported stolen vehicles.
Peterborough police made two arrests this week in connection to reported stolen vehicles.

Police in Peterborough made two arrests in separate vehicle thefts.

On Thursday, police located a vehicle which had been reported stolen in October from a residence on George Street South.

As a result of the investigation, Joseph Seeley, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Read more: ‘Get him, Santa!’ Undercover Claus, elf help nab car theft suspects

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 14, 2021.

On Wednesday, officers located a vehicle reported stolen on Tuesday. Credit cards reported stolen were also located in the vehicle.

As a result of an investigation, Joseph Bell, 28, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 12, 2021.

Click to play video 'Car tire theft mystifies Kingston woman' Car tire theft mystifies Kingston woman
Car tire theft mystifies Kingston woman – Aug 7, 2020
