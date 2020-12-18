2 arrests made in connection with stolen vehicles in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough made two arrests in separate vehicle thefts.

On Thursday, police located a vehicle which had been reported stolen in October from a residence on George Street South.

As a result of the investigation, Joseph Seeley, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 14, 2021.

On Wednesday, officers located a vehicle reported stolen on Tuesday. Credit cards reported stolen were also located in the vehicle.

As a result of an investigation, Joseph Bell, 28, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 12, 2021.

