Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Two men working on central Alberta highway hit by vehicle

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 11:02 am
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter.
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. File / Global News

RCMP say two highway road workers were hit by a vehicle in central Alberta on Wednesday.

The collision happened on the Yellowhead Highway (Highway 16) west of Manville at around 10 a.m., police said.

In a news release, Vermilion RCMP said the victims work for Emcon Services and were in the eastbound lane when they were struck.

Read more: RCMP investigation closes portion of Highway 21 northeast of Edmonton

RCMP said one of the men, a 58-year-old, was taken to hospital in Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance, while the other, a 50-year-old, was transported to hospital in Vermilion by ambulance before being transferred to Edmonton for further care.

Trending Stories

The 25-year-old driver wasn’t injured, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash caused traffic in the area to be rerouted for several hours.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

The village of Manville is located about 160 kilometres east of Edmonton.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPVermilionpedestrian vs. vehicleVermilion RCMPEmcon Serviceshit by vehicleManvilleVermilion Albertahighway workers hithighway workers hit by vehicleManville Alberta
Flyers
More weekly flyers