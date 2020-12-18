Two men working on central Alberta highway hit by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say two highway road workers were hit by a vehicle in central Alberta on Wednesday.

The collision happened on the Yellowhead Highway (Highway 16) west of Manville at around 10 a.m., police said.

In a news release, Vermilion RCMP said the victims work for Emcon Services and were in the eastbound lane when they were struck.

RCMP said one of the men, a 58-year-old, was taken to hospital in Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance, while the other, a 50-year-old, was transported to hospital in Vermilion by ambulance before being transferred to Edmonton for further care.

The 25-year-old driver wasn’t injured, RCMP said.

The crash caused traffic in the area to be rerouted for several hours.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

The village of Manville is located about 160 kilometres east of Edmonton.