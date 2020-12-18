RCMP investigation closes portion of Highway 21 northeast of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The southbound lanes of a busy highway northeast of Edmonton were shut down to traffic early Friday morning.

In a news release issued at 1:43 a.m., Strathcona RCMP said officers were on scene of an “active investigation” on Highway 21 between township roads 540 and 534. The affected stretch of highway is located north of the Yellowhead Highway, south of Fort Saskatchewan.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed and not expected to open until later Friday. Traffic was being redirected onto Highway 15.

No details of the nature of the investigation were released, but the RCMP said there is “no concern for safety.”

Police said an update would be provided when available.

Advertisement