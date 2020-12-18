Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP investigation closes portion of Highway 21 northeast of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 10:33 am
A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
A photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

The southbound lanes of a busy highway northeast of Edmonton were shut down to traffic early Friday morning.

In a news release issued at 1:43 a.m., Strathcona RCMP said officers were on scene of an “active investigation” on Highway 21 between township roads 540 and 534. The affected stretch of highway is located north of the Yellowhead Highway, south of Fort Saskatchewan.

Trending Stories

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed and not expected to open until later Friday. Traffic was being redirected onto Highway 15.

No details of the nature of the investigation were released, but the RCMP said there is “no concern for safety.”

Police said an update would be provided when available.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta roadsStrathcona CountyFort SaskatchewanStrathcona County RCMPHighway 21Alberta highwayhighway 21 policeFort Saskatchewan Highway 21Highway 21 RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers