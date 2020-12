Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg Transit bus has crashed into an East Kildonan home.

Police tweeted Thursday evening the westbound lane of Henderson Highway at Kimberly Avenue is blocked off.



There is no word on any injuries. Global News has reached out the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Police Service for more information.

This is a developing story, more to come…

Due to a Motor Vehicle Collision, the W/B lane of Henderson at Kimberly will be blocked off. If possible please try to avoid this area. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 17, 2020