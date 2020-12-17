More than $1.9M in Safe Restart funding allocated for Northumberland-Peterborough South: MPP

Send this page to someone via email

The province is providing Northumberland County and 10 municipalities in Northumberland-Peterborough South with more than $1.9 million in Safe Restart Agreement funding to assist in recovery due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Riding MPP David Piccini made the announcement on Thursday, noting the discretionary funding will be used to offset operating costs for critical services and help ensure that municipalities do not carry an operating deficit into 2021.

“This funding will provide further support for our communities to continue delivering critical services that we rely on everyday,” Piccini said.

“This support helps our municipalities plan 2021 budgets that reflect the impact of COVID-19 in their communities and gives them the stability they need to proceed with capital projects that will help drive economic growth.”

Northumberland County will receive $495,000, he said.

Other funding allocations in the riding include:

Township of Alnwick/Haldimand: $42,000

Township of AsphodelNorwood: $24,000.00

Municipality of Brighton: $65,000

Municipality of Clarington: $903,000

Town of Cobourg: $115,000

Township of Cramahe: $35,000

Township of Hamilton: $60,000

Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan $39,000

Municipality of Port Hope: $90,000

Municipality of Trent Hills: $88,000

Durham region $6,846,000

The Ontario government announced Wednesday it is allocating an additional $695 million to provide financial relief for municipalities and help ensure they do not carry operating deficits into 2021.

Of that $695 million, the province says, $299 million is being allocated across all 444 municipalities to provide more financial relief as operating budgets for 2021 are being finalized.

The investment builds upon the first phase of the federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement announced this summer.

