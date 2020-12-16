Nearly $1.9M in Safe Restart funding for Peterborough-Kawartha; $1.7M for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is receiving $886,000 as part of additional Ontario’s Safe Restart Agreement funding to help offset operating costs for critical services.

It’s part of $1.894 million announced for the city and municipalities in Peterborough County, according to Peterborough-Kawartha MP Dave Smith. He said the discretionary funding will be used to offset operating costs for critical services and help ensure that municipalities do not carry an operating deficit into 2021.

“This funding will provide not only the city but all of the townships surrounding the Peterborough community with the supports needed to continue delivering critical services that we all rely on everyday,” said MPP Dave Smith.

Smith noted he hopes the announcement will convince Peterborough city council to reconsider the all-inclusive 2.99 per cent tax increase approved Monday night.

“The timing of this announcement coincides with the budget process of our largest municipality and it is my sincere hope that this will help persuade Peterborough council to consider reducing the municipal tax increase from the 2.99 per cent that council endorsed to the 2.85 per cent that staff originally recommended,” Smith stated.

Other allocations of funding in the riding include:

Peterborough County: $441,000

Selwyn Township: $338,000

North Kawartha Township: $48,000

Municipality of Trent Lakes: $84,000

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township: $53,000

Douro-Dummer Township: $44,000

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

Also on Wednesday, Haliburton-Kawartha-Lakes-Brock announced $1.722 million dollars in additional provincial assistance for municipalities her riding as part of Phase 2 of the Safe Restart Agreement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new funding will help municipalities in HKLB develop a 2021 budget that reflects the challenges of COVID-19,” said Scott. “As we continue on the path of renewal, growth and economic recovery, our government is supporting municipalities so they are able to provide the critical services community members rely on.”

Funding allocations include:

City of Kawartha Lakes: $968,000

Algonquin Highlands: $55,000

Brock Township: $137,000

Cavan Monaghan Township: $43,000

Dysart et al.: $95,000

Haliburton County: $287,000

Highlands East: $56,000

Minden Hills: $81,000

The Ontario government announced Wednesday it is allocating an additional $695 million to provide financial relief for municipalities and help ensure they do not carry operating deficits into 2021.

This investment builds upon the first phase of the $19 billion federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement announced this summer. In August, the City of Peterborough received $8 million in emergency funding.

“This joint funding will help Ontario’s municipalities recover from the impacts of COVID-19 faster, by helping them to enter into 2021 without operating deficits from this year,” said Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing.

“By ensuring our municipal partners are in a sound financial position to begin the New Year, they can better focus on keeping their capital projects on track while continuing to provide the critical services their residents rely on.”

