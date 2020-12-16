Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 16 2020 7:28am
03:45

COVID-19 holiday lockdown and vaccine skeptics – a look at where we are now

With a complete lockdown on the agenda and vaccinations underway, Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Mich for a COVID-19 reality check.

