Lethbridge shelter working to keep guests safe during COVID-19 outbreak

Alberta Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre on Nov. 26. As of Thursday, the province says there have been 27 cases linked to the facility, 14 of which are currently active.

The shelter, operated by Alpha House, has instated a variety of COVID-19 protocols for those who use its services, including mandatory screening and universal masking, increased spacing and providing staff with PPE.

When someone exhibits symptoms of the virus, executive director Kathy Christiansen says they take action right away.

“Anyone who enters our shelter — we use our screening tools — and we think that they might have some symptoms, we isolate them right away and get them tested,” Christiansen explained.

Those who test positive, or those Alpha House considers “at risk” for contracting the virus, are then placed in their own room, provided through a partnership with AHS and two Lethbridge hotels.

Christiansen says this process has pronounced the need for more housing in the city.

“I feel like we’ve got a good system, and still tweaking it here and there,” she said.

“But to me it highlights, you know the need that we need to take care of this population and [we need] to have housing for folks like the rest of us. That’s what’s keeping us safe.” Tweet This

Shelter officials say it provides weekly asymptomatic testing for guests as well, as an added service.

For regular shelter guest Lenora Scout, the shelter provides a safe alternative to sleeping outside in the elements.

“I do stay at the shelter, just to keep warm,” Scout said. “If I hear someone coughing or sneezing, I’ll just get up and I’ll leave the building to go for a walk or something.”

Scout says she knows others who are avoiding the shelter for fear of contracting the virus and not being aware of exactly what the process is like.

“I think it’s because they’re scared,” she said. Tweet This

“They’re very scared of the unknown, and a lot don’t understand. So it would be nice if someone came by and explained to everyone, in simpler terms.”

The Lethbridge Soup Kitchen, which is adjacent to the shelter, has opened up its dining space at night for shelter guest to sleep in. Bill Ginther, executive director, says doing this helps to space out individuals as they sleep.

“Some of our volunteers have opted out because they feel that it might be unsafe to have people sleeping here that could have tested positive,” he explained. “On the bigger picture, we’ve lost about 80 per cent of our core volunteers.”

Ginther adds the users of the food service fluctuate as a result of the pandemic, but they’re glad to be operating, especially during the Christmas season.

“I’m always concerned about our guests because our ultimate goal is to provide dignity and respect for them, and make sure that they’re safe.”