Crime

Police seek 5 men seen on video taking UBC Christmas tree and stuffing it into car

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 2:33 pm
Click to play video 'Men caught on surveillance video stealing Christmas tree from UBC building' Men caught on surveillance video stealing Christmas tree from UBC building
Five men were caught on video stealing a Christmas tree from the lobby of a building at UBC on Dec. 2 and then stuffing it into the back of an EVO car before driving away. University RCMP is hoping the public can help them identify the men.

Five men have been caught on a video that appears to show them taking a Christmas tree from UBC and the RCMP is hoping the public can help identify them.

The tree was taken on Dec. 2 from the lobby of a building on Gray Avenue, RCMP said, adding the tree was decorated to bring joy to the residents during these challenging times.

The men were caught on surveillance video appear to be stuffing the tree into an EVO car and then leaving.

Click to play video 'Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers warns about porch pirates' Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers warns about porch pirates
Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers warns about porch pirates

Read more: December a time for Grinches and pandemic porch pirates, B.C. group warns

So far, no one has come forward with any information about the tree, RCMP added.

If anyone can help identify the men they are asked to contact the University RCMP non-emergency line at 604-224-1322.

Do you recognize any of these men?
Do you recognize any of these men?. University RCMP handout
