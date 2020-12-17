Police seek 5 men seen on video taking UBC Christmas tree and stuffing it into car

Send this page to someone via email

Five men have been caught on a video that appears to show them taking a Christmas tree from UBC and the RCMP is hoping the public can help identify them.

The tree was taken on Dec. 2 from the lobby of a building on Gray Avenue, RCMP said, adding the tree was decorated to bring joy to the residents during these challenging times.

The men were caught on surveillance video appear to be stuffing the tree into an EVO car and then leaving.

So far, no one has come forward with any information about the tree, RCMP added.

If anyone can help identify the men they are asked to contact the University RCMP non-emergency line at 604-224-1322.

Do you recognize any of these men?. University RCMP handout