Jacob Roloff of ‘Little People, Big World’ says producer molested him

NOTE: This article contains disturbing language and frank talk about abuse. Please read at your own discretion.

Jacob, the youngest member of the original Roloff family — whose lives have been chronicled on TLC reality show Little People, Big World since 2006 — claimed on Instagram that he was molested as a child by a producer working on the show.

The now-23-year-old former reality star wrote a candid statement, saying that he was groomed for a long period of time as a child, and was then abused by an executive field producer named Chris Cardamone.

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay, I have found the fortitude and words,” he wrote. “As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested. I do not expect to provide details of the encounter at any point publicly.”

“By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly,” he said.

Roloff left the show permanently in 2019 after distancing himself from production over the last several years.

“I continue my own contemplation on the voyeurism involved in the entire enterprise of reality television — a massive spectacle of drama and pain and argument and invasion, with a little joy sprinkled over, that viewers watch completely disassociated from the complex humans inside the simplistic ‘characters’ they see on TV,” he wrote in a mini-analysis of reality TV. “It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members. I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future.”

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, broadcasting network TLC responded to Roloff’s allegations, saying it would work in tandem with the proper authorities.

“TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World,” said the network. “We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time.”

Jacob has three siblings who grew up with him on the show: Twins Zach and Jeremy, 30, and sister Molly, 27. As of this writing, none of the other Roloff children have come forward with stories of abuse.

Cardamone has not yet spoken publicly about the accusations.

If you think someone is being abused, here is some information on supporting them and additional information on safety planning.

If you think someone is abusive to their partner, here is a list of resources to help.

