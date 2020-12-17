COVID-19 outbreak declared at Listowel, Ont. hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital in Listowel, Ont., is closing one of its units to admissions due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened 10 people.

The Listowel and Wingham Hospitals Alliance says the outbreak at the Listowel Memorial Hospital has been linked to three cases in patients and seven in staff.

It says the hospital’s medicine unit is closed to admissions and anyone who would have been sent there will instead go to the facility’s complex care unit or to neighbouring hospitals.

1:56 Coronavirus: Ford, Ontario officials tour Ornge facility, observe logistics for vaccine distribution Coronavirus: Ford, Ontario officials tour Ornge facility, observe logistics for vaccine distribution

It says the hospital’s emergency department, ambulatory services, operating rooms and other services remain open.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital has also paused in-patient visits, with a few exceptions.

The hospital network says all staff and physicians who worked at the hospital since Friday have been asked to take a COVID-19 test.