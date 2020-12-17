Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Listowel, Ont. hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2020 11:07 am
Click to play video 'Ontario ICUs prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients' Ontario ICUs prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients
Ontario ICUs prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients

A hospital in Listowel, Ont., is closing one of its units to admissions due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened 10 people.

The Listowel and Wingham Hospitals Alliance says the outbreak at the Listowel Memorial Hospital has been linked to three cases in patients and seven in staff.

Read more: Ontario hospitals call for 4-week lockdown in hard-hit regions to slow COVID-19 spread

It says the hospital’s medicine unit is closed to admissions and anyone who would have been sent there will instead go to the facility’s complex care unit or to neighbouring hospitals.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford, Ontario officials tour Ornge facility, observe logistics for vaccine distribution' Coronavirus: Ford, Ontario officials tour Ornge facility, observe logistics for vaccine distribution
Coronavirus: Ford, Ontario officials tour Ornge facility, observe logistics for vaccine distribution

It says the hospital’s emergency department, ambulatory services, operating rooms and other services remain open.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The hospital has also paused in-patient visits, with a few exceptions.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases setting another one-day record

The hospital network says all staff and physicians who worked at the hospital since Friday have been asked to take a COVID-19 test.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsOntario. NewsLondon newsOntario hospital outbreakListowel newsListowel General HospitalListowel General Hospital outbreakListowel Hospital outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers