Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec’s COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,000 as province adds 1,855 new cases

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Workers set up signs at the first centre to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal, Dec. 14, 2020.
Workers set up signs at the first centre to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal, Dec. 14, 2020. Andre Pichette/EPA

Quebec is reporting 1,855 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday as the pandemic’s second wave continues to bear down on the province.

There are 22 additional deaths, including three in the past 24 hours. The other fatalities have been retroactively added to the death toll.

The COVID-19 caseload stands at 171,028, while recoveries have surpassed 145,000. The health crisis has claimed the lives of 7,635 Quebecers.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise once again and have topped four digits. The number of patients has reached 1,002, an increase of 27.

Read more: Situation in Montreal deteriorating but coronavirus vaccine offers ‘light at end of the tunnel’

Of those patients, six more are in intensive care units across the province, for a total of 132.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christian Dubé expressed concern about the grim milestone for hospitalizations during the second wave.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This means that hospital capacity is critical in hospitals in some areas,” Dubé said on Twitter. “It is up to each of us to follow the instructions to bring down hospitalizations.”

Trending Stories

Health authorities say 969 vaccines were given Wednesday. A total of 2,582 doses have been administered after the government’s vaccination campaign began earlier this week.

The most recent screening data shows 38,486 tests were given Tuesday, while the province has topped 4.4 million tests to date.

Quebec to add more vaccination sites as efforts ramp up

The government announced Thursday that there will be 21 vaccination sites across Quebec starting next Monday.

The available sites will be located at hospitals and long-term care homes, known as CHSLDs in the province. This includes five long-term care homes in Montreal, which were announced earlier this week.

The vaccination rollout at those 21 locations should begin in January when more doses arrive, according to the province’s health ministry.

Under the vaccination plan, residents at those long-term care homes — which have been hard hit by the pandemic — are first in line to be vaccinated against the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The province plans to vaccinate up to 650,000 people by April 1, 2021, but it depends on the number of doses it receives.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebecers face new lockdown' Coronavirus: Quebecers face new lockdown
Coronavirus: Quebecers face new lockdown

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers