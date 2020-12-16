BC Ferries, union agree to 5-year collective agreement

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries and the union representing ferry workers have inked a new contract ensuring smooth sailing on the labour front for the next five years.

The parties reached a deal in October, prior to workers’ old contract expiring. The union membership has now ratified that deal.

Under the agreement, ferry workers won’t see a wage increase in year one, but will be inline for two per cent hikes in years two and three.

They’ll be able to negotiate a possible higher bump come years three and four.

“Our Union acknowledges we are in difficult times, and we are hopeful our commitment to helping the ferry system weather these difficult times will be recognized in better times come the wage reopeners,” BC Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union president Graeme Johnston said in a statement.

BC Ferries president Mark Collins thanked the union for agreeing to “fair and modest” wage bumps and said it marked a 22-year run of labour stability at the corporation.

The union represents about 4,000 workers.

The new collective agreement will be in place until the end of October 2025.

