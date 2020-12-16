New Brunswick RCMP sergeant charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A New Brunswick RCMP sergeant is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face a sexual assault charge.

Sgt. Youssef Michael Hanna has been suspended with pay since February 10, RCMP have confirmed to Global News.

The suspension will remain pending the outcome of a criminal trial in provincial court.

Hanna was first charged with sexual assault in February following an investigation by the Fredericton Police Force.

1:59 Calls underway for independent inquiry into stalled complaint against police officer Calls underway for independent inquiry into stalled complaint against police officer – Nov 9, 2020

The RCMP have confirmed that a separate code of conduct investigation is being carried out by the force’s Professional Standards Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force provided few additional details when asked by Global News. Both cited the case being in court as the reason.

RCMP say any questions regarding the crime are to be directed to the Fredericton police.

Police want to remind the public of the high moral standards members of the RCMP must follow and that any allegations going against those standards are taken seriously.