Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

New Brunswick RCMP sergeant charged with sexual assault

By Maria Tobin Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 6:13 pm
A New Brunswick RCMP has been charged with sexual assault.
A New Brunswick RCMP has been charged with sexual assault. Stelsone via Getty Images

A New Brunswick RCMP sergeant is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face a sexual assault charge.

Sgt. Youssef Michael Hanna has been suspended with pay since February 10, RCMP have confirmed to Global News.

Read more: Suspended N.B. police officer to retire as hearing looms

The suspension will remain pending the outcome of a criminal trial in provincial court.

Hanna was first charged with sexual assault in February following an investigation by the Fredericton Police Force.

Click to play video 'Calls underway for independent inquiry into stalled complaint against police officer' Calls underway for independent inquiry into stalled complaint against police officer
Calls underway for independent inquiry into stalled complaint against police officer – Nov 9, 2020

The RCMP have confirmed that a separate code of conduct investigation is being carried out by the force’s Professional Standards Unit.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force provided few additional details when asked by Global News. Both cited the case being in court as the reason.

Read more: RCMP’s ‘toxic’ culture is rampant through entire force, finds damning report

RCMP say any questions regarding the crime are to be directed to the Fredericton police.

Police want to remind the public of the high moral standards members of the RCMP must follow and that any allegations going against those standards are taken seriously.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSexual AssaultNew Brunswick RCMPFredericton Police ForceFredericton policeRCMP sexual assaultSgt. Youssef Michael HannaYoussef Michael Hanna
Flyers
More weekly flyers