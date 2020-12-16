Menu

Police release video of pair linked to string of Waterloo fires

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Click to play video 'Video released of pair linked to string of fires in Waterloo' Video released of pair linked to string of fires in Waterloo
Video released of pair linked to string of fires in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of two people connected to a string of fires in the City Waterloo over the past few months.

Police say the video is from Sept. 28 at around 5 a.m. on Brentcliffe Drive.

Read more: 2 police officers assigned to catching alleged Waterloo fire bug

In the video, a pair is seen starting a fire in a recycling bin before one rides off on a bike in one direction and another walks off in the other.

Police have assigned a team of investigators to look at a string of fires which have occurred over the past four months in Waterloo Region.

Read more: Police, firefighters investigating 18 suspicious Waterloo fires reported in last 3 months

Previously, they had included 13 fires which had occurred since Oct.3 but on Wednesday they said they officers were including the Brentcliffe Drive fire in their investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

