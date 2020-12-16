Police release video of pair linked to string of Waterloo fires

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of two people connected to a string of fires in the City Waterloo over the past few months.

Police say the video is from Sept. 28 at around 5 a.m. on Brentcliffe Drive.

In the video, a pair is seen starting a fire in a recycling bin before one rides off on a bike in one direction and another walks off in the other.

Police have assigned a team of investigators to look at a string of fires which have occurred over the past four months in Waterloo Region.

Previously, they had included 13 fires which had occurred since Oct.3 but on Wednesday they said they officers were including the Brentcliffe Drive fire in their investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.