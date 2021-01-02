Cat, kitten adoptions surge amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

For Jennifer Bolstad, being a foster home is something that’s become natural.

The Saint-Lazare resident takes in cats and kittens, either singles or families — more often than not almost a dozen at a time — and provides them with home until they’re ready to be adopted.

“I feed them, I clean up after them, I take them to their vet appointments when they need to go, and basically just give them love and attention,” she said.

Boldstad has been been fostering furry animals for about two and a half years.

To date, she’s taken in over 100 of them.

She works with an off-island cat rescue organization called Casca, which has seen a surge in demand for adoptions this year.

“Lots of people want to adopt,” said Casca spokesperson Louise Bigras. “Lots of people are lonely, lots of people figure that if they have time at home, that they can house train their new kitty.”

Casca has been around for more than 20 years. Its mission is to find permanent homes for lost, neglected or abandoned cats.

When an animal is ready for their forever family, they’ll post a photo on their Facebook page and wait for replies.

“No sooner have I posted kittens for example, or a fluffy ginger adult, that I receive 20 requests and then I have to shut it down because we so many requests,” she said.

The fee to adopt from the non-profit is $200. That includes vaccinations and sterilization, which is done at local vets they’ve partnered with.

Casca believes they’ll end the year with around 650 adoptions — 100 more adoptions than they saw last year.

“Everybody is feeling a little separated from one another and so it’s nice to have that companionship, and you know just to have another little being in the house,” said Bolstad.

