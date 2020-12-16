Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 9 Central Okanagan public schools with exposures

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 1:27 pm
George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country was one of nine Central Okanagan schools that had a recent COVID-19 exposure, according to School District 23.
George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country was one of nine Central Okanagan schools that had a recent COVID-19 exposure, according to School District 23. Google Maps

Central Okanagan Public Schools announced more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday night, with nine schools having confirmed exposures.

The announcement, made in conjunction with Interior Health, was issued at 9:45 p.m., and involved four elementary, two middle and three secondary schools.

The health authority says individuals who have tested positive for the virus are self-isolating at home, and that contact tracing is underway.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a release.

Read more: B.C. reports 21 deaths from COVID-19, 522 new cases

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

The exposures were at: 

  • École George Pringle Elementary 
  • South Kelowna Elementary 
  • Bankhead Elementary 
  • Springvalley Elementary 
  • École KLO Middle 
  • Canyon Falls Middle 
  • Rutland Senior Secondary
  •  École Kelowna Secondary 
  • George Elliot Secondary

The school district says it will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional action will be required.

Click to play video 'Interior Health confirms death of resident in Okanagan care home due to COVID-19 complications' Interior Health confirms death of resident in Okanagan care home due to COVID-19 complications
Interior Health confirms death of resident in Okanagan care home due to COVID-19 complications
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Okanaganbc coronavirusHealthcentral okanaganInterior HealthBC COVID-19Interior Health AuthorityBC schoolsCentral Okanagan School DistrictSchool District 23Central Okanagan Public SchoolsSD23
Flyers
More weekly flyers