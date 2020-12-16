Coronavirus: 9 Central Okanagan public schools with exposures

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Public Schools announced more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday night, with nine schools having confirmed exposures.

The announcement, made in conjunction with Interior Health, was issued at 9:45 p.m., and involved four elementary, two middle and three secondary schools.

The health authority says individuals who have tested positive for the virus are self-isolating at home, and that contact tracing is underway.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a release.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

The exposures were at:

École George Pringle Elementary

South Kelowna Elementary

Bankhead Elementary

Springvalley Elementary

École KLO Middle

Canyon Falls Middle

Rutland Senior Secondary

École Kelowna Secondary

George Elliot Secondary

The school district says it will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional action will be required.

