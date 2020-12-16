Menu

Politics

N.S. premier proposes virtual prorogation ceremony due to COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 11:03 am
Premier McNeil attends a briefing as they announce two more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, in Halifax on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Premier McNeil attends a briefing as they announce two more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, in Halifax on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Premier Stephen McNeil is proposing changes to the way Province House will conduct business on Friday as MLAs return to the legislature for the first time since March.

In a letter sent to Minister Geoff MacLellan on Wednesday, McNeil said the prorogation procedure requires that he be physically present with the lieutenant governor for the ceremony, but with COVID-19 restrictions in place, he is requesting some changes.

Read more: N.S. Liberal leadership candidates agree on updating FOIPOP legislation but not specific changes

He is requesting that the only individuals present in the chamber be himself, the Speaker, the lieutenant governor, the sergeant-at-arms and the clerk.

“Those physically present will be masked and will maintain physical distancing. No paper will be exchanged and no shaking of hands will occur,” said McNeil.

The rest of the members will attend virtually.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation' Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation – Aug 6, 2020

More to come…

