N.S. premier proposes virtual prorogation ceremony due to COVID-19

Premier Stephen McNeil is proposing changes to the way Province House will conduct business on Friday as MLAs return to the legislature for the first time since March.
In a letter sent to Minister Geoff MacLellan on Wednesday, McNeil said the prorogation procedure requires that he be physically present with the lieutenant governor for the ceremony, but with COVID-19 restrictions in place, he is requesting some changes.
Read more: N.S. Liberal leadership candidates agree on updating FOIPOP legislation but not specific changes
He is requesting that the only individuals present in the chamber be himself, the Speaker, the lieutenant governor, the sergeant-at-arms and the clerk.
“Those physically present will be masked and will maintain physical distancing. No paper will be exchanged and no shaking of hands will occur,” said McNeil.
The rest of the members will attend virtually.
More to come…
Comments