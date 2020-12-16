Menu

Crime

SIU called in after police pursuit of stolen vehicle in Brampton, driver critically injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of the crash scene at Kennedy Road and Williams Parkway in Brampton.
A photo of the crash scene at Kennedy Road and Williams Parkway in Brampton. Doug Gamey / Global News

Peel Regional Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has life-threatening injuries after a pursuit with officers in Brampton.

Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn told reporters a concerned citizen called police at around midnight on Wednesday for a possible impaired driver based on erratic driving near Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue.

Duivesteyn said Peel Regional Police cruisers made brief contact with the suspected vehicle near Kennedy Road and Church Street, just north of Queen Street East.

He said the white van continued driving when it crossed a grassy, centre median and collided with a cement wall on the south side of Williams Parkway, near Kennedy Road.

The driver was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, Duivesteyn said.

Read more: Watchdog finds ‘no basis’ to charge Peel officer in death of 26-year-old Brampton man in crisis

Due to the injuries sustained to the driver of the vehicle and the involvement of the police, the Special Investigations Unit has been notified.

The SIU, known as Ontario’s police watchdog, is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Investigators with Peel Regional Police described the suspected vehicle as stolen but did not elaborate.

No officers were injured during the incident and no civilian vehicles were involved, Duivesteyn said.

