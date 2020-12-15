Aurora Cannabis reducing workforce at Edmonton-area facility

Send this page to someone via email

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is making changes to how one of its Edmonton-area facilities operates and says that will result in job losses.

The changes will impact the Aurora Sky facility near the Edmonton International Airport, one of the world’s largest cannabis facilities.

“A distinct pillar of our stated leadership plan is to evolve our operations network to be more aligned to sales trends and more dynamic in its ability to meet the evolving needs of the consumer,” CEO Miguel Martin said in a statement on Tuesday. “To remain a leader in the cannabis industry, it is critical that we realign our operations at our sky-class facility, Aurora Sky.

“Regretfully the changes at Aurora Sky will result in a reduction of our workforce. This is a difficult decision but one we must make for the health of our entire business.”

The Edmonton-based company did not say how many jobs would be affected but said it was committed to “supporting those impacted through this transition.”

“We are grateful for each employee’s dedication to Aurora Sky and to our business,” Martin said.

A company spokesperson said Aurora Cannabis’ chief science officer, Jonathan Page, has decided to retire and will leave the company later this month but will serve as a consultant to help the company with its restructuring.

Just last month, Aurora Cannabis said it was indefinitely pausing operations at its Aurora Sun property in Medicine Hat, a decision that would result in about 30 layoffs. That move is expected to be completed later this week.

In June, the company laid off 700 workers and announced plans to cease operations at five facilities in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec.

“Aurora Sky will undergo a series of changes to advance its production success,” Martin said Tuesday. “The operational excellence of Aurora Sky is core to our strategy and growth ambition, which includes a greater focus on delivering high quality, premium products and innovation led by deeper plant science and genetics expertise.

“The required changes are expected to deliver measurable results in early 2021.”

Martin was announced as Aurora Cannabis’ new CEO in September.

–With files from The Canadian Press

