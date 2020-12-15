Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ free agent list grows by 3

You almost need a law degree to understand some of the nuances with CFL contracts this year due to the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Canadian Football League released a list of players who opted out of their contracts and will soon become free agents, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have three more players hitting the open market early next year.
Receiver/returner Janarion Grant, receiver Kenny Lawler and defensive back Mercy Maston have been added to the Bombers’ list of free agents. All three opted out of their contracts in August after the 2020 CFL season was cancelled.
The Bombers hold exclusive negotiation rights to the trio until free agency begins on Feb. 9.
Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers release 2021 schedule
The league and the players’ union negotiated an opt-out clause following the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.
The Bombers had 13 players opt out of their CFL contracts to pursue NFL opportunities. The other 10 players remain property of the Bombers and are now back under contract with the club through the 2021 season.
Linebackers Thiadric Hansen and Jontrell Rocquemore, defensive linemen Christian Ringo and David Kenney, defensive backs Ranthony Texada, Makinton Dorleant, and Isaiah Johnson, along with receivers Deontez Alexander, Travin Dural, and Malcom Lewis are all signed for the 2021 season.
Read more: Grey Cup MVP, top Canadian Andrew Harris among Winnipeg Blue Bombers potential free agents
The Bombers currently have 35 pending free agents.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Free Agents
DB – Brandon Alexander
DL – Oluwatobi Antigha
WR – Rasheed Bailey
LB – Jesse Briggs
OL – Stanley Bryant
LB – Brandon Calver
WR – Nic Demski
DB – Kerfalla-Emmanuel Exume
WR – Julian Feoli-Gudino
LB – Shayne Gauthier
WR – Janarion Grant
OL – Geoff Gray
OL – Jermarcus Hardrick
RB – Andrew Harris
DL – Jackson Jeffcoat
DB – Josh Johnson
LS – Maxime Latour
WR – Kenny Lawler
DB – Chris Lyles
DB – Mercy Maston
QB – Sean McGuire
K — Justin Medlock
LB – Thomas Miles
FB – Mike Miller
OL – Patrick Neufeld
WR – Daniel Petermann
LS – Chad Rempel
DL – Steven Richardson
LB – John Rush
OL – Cody Speller
DB – Nicholas Taylor
DL – Jake Thomas
WR – Lucky Whitehead
OL – Darrell Williams
LB – Kyrie Wilson
Comments