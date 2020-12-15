Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ free agent list grows by 3

Send this page to someone via email

You almost need a law degree to understand some of the nuances with CFL contracts this year due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Football League released a list of players who opted out of their contracts and will soon become free agents, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have three more players hitting the open market early next year.

Receiver/returner Janarion Grant, receiver Kenny Lawler and defensive back Mercy Maston have been added to the Bombers’ list of free agents. All three opted out of their contracts in August after the 2020 CFL season was cancelled.

The Bombers hold exclusive negotiation rights to the trio until free agency begins on Feb. 9.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers release 2021 schedule

Story continues below advertisement

The league and the players’ union negotiated an opt-out clause following the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.

The Bombers had 13 players opt out of their CFL contracts to pursue NFL opportunities. The other 10 players remain property of the Bombers and are now back under contract with the club through the 2021 season.

Linebackers Thiadric Hansen and Jontrell Rocquemore, defensive linemen Christian Ringo and David Kenney, defensive backs Ranthony Texada, Makinton Dorleant, and Isaiah Johnson, along with receivers Deontez Alexander, Travin Dural, and Malcom Lewis are all signed for the 2021 season.

The Bombers currently have 35 pending free agents.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Free Agents

DB – Brandon Alexander

DL – Oluwatobi Antigha

WR – Rasheed Bailey

LB – Jesse Briggs

OL – Stanley Bryant

LB – Brandon Calver

WR – Nic Demski

Story continues below advertisement

DB – Kerfalla-Emmanuel Exume

WR – Julian Feoli-Gudino

LB – Shayne Gauthier

WR – Janarion Grant

OL – Geoff Gray

OL – Jermarcus Hardrick

RB – Andrew Harris

DL – Jackson Jeffcoat

DB – Josh Johnson

LS – Maxime Latour

WR – Kenny Lawler

DB – Chris Lyles

DB – Mercy Maston

QB – Sean McGuire

K — Justin Medlock

LB – Thomas Miles

FB – Mike Miller

OL – Patrick Neufeld

WR – Daniel Petermann

LS – Chad Rempel

Story continues below advertisement

DL – Steven Richardson

LB – John Rush

OL – Cody Speller

DB – Nicholas Taylor

DL – Jake Thomas

WR – Lucky Whitehead

OL – Darrell Williams

LB – Kyrie Wilson

46:02 Global News Winnipeg presents For The W: A Grey Cup Special Global News Winnipeg presents For The W: A Grey Cup Special – Dec 2, 2020