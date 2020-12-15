Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Former Pronghorns player creates anti-racism education project

By Emily Olsen Global News
Click to play video 'Former Pronghorns player creates anti-racism education project' Former Pronghorns player creates anti-racism education project
A former Pronghorns hockey player is stepping up to join the United Way to help southwestern Albertans tackle issues related to systemic racism and discrimination. As Emily Olsen reports, funds raised with the Unification Project will go to support local programs, education and action.

Former Pronghorns hockey player Evan Wardley is making waves this week as the founder of a new initiative tackling systemic racism and discrimination in the community.

Wardley said Tuesday he was inspired by the response to the Together, Our Community rally he organized in Lethbridge over the summer.

Read more: Lethbridge peace rally highlights racial injustices, need for action on Multiculturalism Day

“I was really keen on trying to find something else that would fix this problem,” Wardley said. “To me, education was the first thing that came to mind.”

He adds his focus with the Unification Project Fund is not to shame or blame, but to help others learn about the histories and added pressures on people of colour.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know for myself, I never learned about that in school,” Wardley said.

Tweet This

“In elementary school, I was probably the only person of colour that attended school. Living in southern Alberta, where it’s predominantly white, it’s hard to get your voice out there.”

Read more: WHL players share video on Black Lives Matter movement

The project is a partnership with the United Way of Lethbridge and southwestern Alberta.

Connolly Tate-Mitchell, with the United Way, said Tuesday it’s something the organization is honoured to be part of.

Trending Stories

“To fund programs and projects that really educate people and help them understand what systemic racism is and how individuals can address it.”

Click to play video 'What is systemic racism? Alberta RCMP addresses recognizing it' What is systemic racism? Alberta RCMP addresses recognizing it
Story continues below advertisement

The first online donations have already been a welcomed surprise.

“We’re already sitting at almost $500 in this fund since 8 a.m. this morning,” Tate-Mitchell said. “Which is amazing.”

Tweet This

Wardley said he hopes education boards and government officials take note of the program when crafting new curricula.

Read more: How are Calgary schools incorporating more anti-racism teaching and training?

“I don’t understand why it shouldn’t be or why it can’t be [included],” Wardley said.
“And I think that starting from a young age, from [kindergarten to Grade 12], it should be taught to the kids every year.

“It may be uncomfortable, but it’s uncomfortable for me to deal with this — and for other people that look like me.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

The goal is to begin finding local programs as early as spring of 2022.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AlbertaRacismBlack Lives MatterEducationgeorge floydDiscriminationSystemic RacismUnited WayAnti-racismLethbridge NewsPronghornsuoflEvan WardleyUnification Project Fund
Flyers
More weekly flyers