Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Montreal woman accused of sending ricin letter to Trump indicted on new charges in Texas

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House appears in court' Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House appears in court
WATCH: Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House appears in court – Sep 22, 2020

A Canadian woman accused of mailing packages containing the deadly poison ricin to the White House and several Texas law enforcement agencies has been indicted on new federal charges of making interstate threats and violating prohibitions on biological weapons.

A grand jury in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday handed up sixteen counts against Pascale Ferrier, court records show. The 53-year-old resident of the Montreal area is in federal custody in Washington, D.C. on similar charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Ferrier’s public defenders didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the new charges. She is expected to appear before a judge in Brownsville at a future date.

Read more: Quebec woman accused of sending Trump ricin letter to remain behind bars until trial

In September, Ferrier pleaded not guilty to making threats against President Donald Trump by mailing a package containing ricin to the White House after she was arrested at the U.S.-Canada border. A federal judge in New York denied her release on bail.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ferrier is also alleged to have sent ricin to six detention centres and law enforcement agencies in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. No one was reported injured by her mailings.

The package she sent to the White House included a letter in which she referred to Trump as “The Ugly Tyrant Clown” and directed him to “give up and remove your application for this election,” according to an FBI affidavit. The package was intercepted before it reached the White House.

Ferrier was booked into a South Texas jail in March of 2019 on two charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and one charge of tampering with government records, according to jail records. She has relatives in the state.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
TexasPascale FerrierTrump Ricin16 new counts Pascale FerrierMontreal woman sends trump ricin letterPascale Ferrier new chargesTrump ricin girl new charges
Flyers
More weekly flyers