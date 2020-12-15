Kingston public health says multiple COVID-19 cases linked to more University District parties

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is asking anyone who attended parties in the University District over the weekend of Dec. 11 and 12 to self-isolate after several cases of COVID-19 were linked back to the gatherings.

According to the health unit, multiple cases have been traced back to “several parties” in the downtown core that weekend.

This is the second time in the last month house parties in the University District have led to the spread of the disease. At least two cases of the coronavirus were linked back to parties in the area over Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

The health unit says those who tested positive attended the parties while they were contagious.

Now, public health is asking anyone who went to those parties to self-isolate and get tested if symptoms occur.

“Once tested, individuals should continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result. If after this time, an individual develops symptoms they are required to self-isolate again and to get re-tested,” the health unit said in a statement Tuesday.

The health unit did not make it clear how many cases are linked to the parties, how many parties took place or where they took place.

KFL&A Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for that information.

Kingston police said they did not lay any Reopening Ontario Act fines that weekend.