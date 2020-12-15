Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston public health says multiple COVID-19 cases linked to more University District parties

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
The health unit is asking anyone who attended a party in the University District over Dec. 11 and 12 to monitor for symptoms and self-isolate.
The health unit is asking anyone who attended a party in the University District over Dec. 11 and 12 to monitor for symptoms and self-isolate. Global News

KFL&A Public Health is asking anyone who attended parties in the University District over the weekend of Dec. 11 and 12 to self-isolate after several cases of COVID-19 were linked back to the gatherings.

According to the health unit, multiple cases have been traced back to “several parties” in the downtown core that weekend.

Read more: 2 Kingston COVID-19 cases traced back to University District house parties: public health

This is the second time in the last month house parties in the University District have led to the spread of the disease. At least two cases of the coronavirus were linked back to parties in the area over Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

Trending Stories

The health unit says those who tested positive attended the parties while they were contagious.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, public health is asking anyone who went to those parties to self-isolate and get tested if symptoms occur.

“Once tested, individuals should continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result. If after this time, an individual develops symptoms they are required to self-isolate again and to get re-tested,” the health unit said in a statement Tuesday.

Read more: ‘Stay to your immediate household’ over holidays, says Kingston-area public health

The health unit did not make it clear how many cases are linked to the parties, how many parties took place or where they took place.

KFL&A Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for that information.

Kingston police said they did not lay any Reopening Ontario Act fines that weekend.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid 19 kingstonQueen's StudentsKingston casesKingston partieskignston university districtqueen's students partiesuniversity district parties
Flyers
More weekly flyers