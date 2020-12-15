500 meals being prepared for pickup in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Although large gatherings won’t be happening this year, Legacy Catering in Regina is working hard to make sure North Central Family Centre‘s annual community dinner goes ahead.

Legacy Catering is preparing 500 individual meals for people living in North Central. Meals will be delivered to seniors and the rest will be available for pickup.

For the past five years, the company has been participating in the event, with last year being its largest one yet.

“I had to come up with something that we could do because I didn’t want to not do it,” said Bryce Hitchens, Legacy Catering’s co-owner and chef.

“It was huge, last year was our biggest year ever. We did over 600 meals over three hours at the centre so we did not want to not do something for the community.”

So far, he said feedback on the new format has been positive.

“There’s a lot more preparation work, portioning work, but the drop off is super easy,” Hitchens said.

“We don’t get to provide the service like we usually do, but everybody still seems pretty happy that they are getting something throughout this holiday season.”

It’s something North Central Family Centre looks forward to every year and a way to keep the community connected.

“It’s really important for us to continue that community spirit during Christmas,” said Jamiy Moran, the North Central Family Centre’s employment co-ordinator.

“Not only for the food security purpose, but the whole being a part of the community and making sure they know we are still here for them during Christmas and that we love them.”

To say the centre is grateful for Hitchens and his team at Legacy Catering would be an understatement.

“They’re amazing. We’ve been partners with them for a long time and they’re just great,” Moran said.

“They put a lot of effort and hard work and to help us still be able to offer this meal that we do every year… they’re essential to what we do.”

The first pickup runs from 11 a.m. until about 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The second pickup begins at 2 p.m. and ends at about 5 p.m.

People interested in this service were required to sign up prior to the event.

