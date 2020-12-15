Menu

Crime

Richmond Hill councillor charged with fraud, accused of directing staff member to give part of pay to spouse

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 3:50 pm
Coun. Karen Cilevitz is seen in an undated photo.
Coun. Karen Cilevitz is seen in an undated photo. City of Richmond Hill

York Regional Police say a Richmond Hill councillor and her spouse have been charged with fraud after a new staff member was allegedly directed to give part of their pay to the spouse.

According to a statement issued by police Tuesday afternoon, the investigation began in mid-July.

Officers alleged between August 2019 and May, there was an arrangement for a newly hired member of the councillor’s staff “to give a portion of their pay” to the spouse.

Police said a total of $21,000 was paid to the man.

Investigators said Coun. Karen Cilevitz, who represents Ward 5 in the City of Richmond Hill, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust by a public officer.

Derek Christie was arrested charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Anyone who may have information relating to the investigation was asked to call police 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6612 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

