Richmond Hill councillor charged with fraud, accused of directing staff member to give part of pay to spouse

York Regional Police say a Richmond Hill councillor and her spouse have been charged with fraud after a new staff member was allegedly directed to give part of their pay to the spouse.

According to a statement issued by police Tuesday afternoon, the investigation began in mid-July.

Officers alleged between August 2019 and May, there was an arrangement for a newly hired member of the councillor’s staff “to give a portion of their pay” to the spouse.

Police said a total of $21,000 was paid to the man.

Investigators said Coun. Karen Cilevitz, who represents Ward 5 in the City of Richmond Hill, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust by a public officer.

Derek Christie was arrested charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Anyone who may have information relating to the investigation was asked to call police 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6612 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

City of Richmond Hill councillor Karen Cilevitz and Derek Christie have been charged with Fraud, Breach of Trust by Public Officer and Possession of Proceeds of Crime in an ongoing fraud investigation. More details here –> https://t.co/3vodJDapub — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 15, 2020