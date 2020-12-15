2 more COVID-19 deaths, 6 more outbreaks in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Two more women were reported to have suffered COVID-19 related deaths and six new outbreaks were reported when Waterloo Public Health provided its update on Tuesday.

“Today we are reporting two deaths in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” Dr. Ryan Van Meer, Associate Medical Officer of Health, told Global News in a statement.

“The individuals were a female in her 70s and a female in her 90s.”

There have now been six more COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area over the last four days and 12 overall in December as the death toll now sits at 137.

The region now has 30 active outbreaks with the six new ones reported by Waterloo Public Health on Wednesday.

Two were reported to come from manufacturing settings while others occurred in food processing and a trades setting.

There is also an outbreak reported at one construction site where two people have tested positive.

The sixth new outbreak was reported at Columbia Forest Long Term Care in Waterloo where a staff member has tested positive.

Waterloo Public Health reported 52 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 4,581.

In addition, 52 more people were cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 3,975.

Ontario reported 2,275 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, marking a new single-day record, to bring the provincial total to 144,396.

However, Ontario said that it pulled data at a different time than it usually does, resulting in a one-day increase in the daily case count for some public health units.

“Public Health Ontario has changed their data extraction process & updated their data extraction time to 1 p.m. (from 10:30 a.m.), resulting in a one-time increase in case counts and some variations in results,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

This comes one day after vaccinations began in Ontario.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,992 as 20 more deaths were reported.

