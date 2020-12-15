Halifax Regional Municipality overnight parking ban takes effect

Send this page to someone via email

The annual overnight parking ban is set to go into effect for the winter season in the Halifax regional municipality, beginning Tuesday.

The ban is enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. during declared weather events and snow removal operations only.

According to the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act under section 139, regardless of the bans status, vehicles can be towed any time during the day and night if they are interfering with snow-clearing operations.

The municipality is advising residents to not solely rely on hfxALERT ban status notifications and to visit halifax.ca, follow @hfxgov on Twitter, or call 3-1-1 for updates.

The ban will remain in effect until March 31.

