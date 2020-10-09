‘It was a surprise’: Antigonish Golf Club closes due to snow

Send this page to someone via email

Lots of cars turned around Friday morning after a surprising snowfall covered the golf course at Antigonish Golf Club, said Brian Affleck, manager of golf operations.

Affleck said he drove all the way from sunny New Glasgow, and as he got to the exit on the highway in Antigonish, it started to snow.

“As I got closer to the golf course, there was more and more snow on the ground. So it was definitely a surprise this morning,” said Affleck.

He said the club usually gets some snow in late October, but it’s usually gone when the sun comes up.

“Right now, we have two to three inches of snow on the golf course.”

According to Affleck, the golf course had a full sheet, with 200 golfers signed up to play on Friday.

But due to the heavy snow, Antigonish Golf Club has closed for the day.

“I don’t see this melting today at all,” Affleck said.