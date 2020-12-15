‘Stay to your immediate household’ over holidays, says Kingston-area public health

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Tuesday, with 99 active cases.

With this continued uptick in cases, the medical officer of health is now asking community members not to gather over the holidays.

In a video released Tuesday, Dr. Kieran Moore said the region was in now a “higher risk environment.”

“Our case counts have never been so high, our risk in the community has never been so high, and now we have individuals who have been hospitalized,” he said.

There are currently two people in hospital with the virus, both in intensive care units. According to the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, 20 per cent of the last week’s cases are outbreak-related.

Moore said it’s a dangerous situation to be in coming into the holidays.

“It’s a setting for disaster in our community,” he said.

For those reasons, Moore asked people in the region to wait until after the holidays to visit each other.

“Please stay to your immediate household,” he said. He asked the community to especially not visit their elderly or vulnerable family members over the holidays.

“This holiday season, please show restraint,” he said.

The region has seen 93 cases over the last seven days, the majority of which were found in people in their 20s, with 28 men and 13 women in that age-group testing positive.

Although the region remains in the yellow COVID-19 zone, Moore anticipated that the region would move red by the end of the week if cases continued to grow.