Guelph adds 12 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 105

Guelph reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total to 883 cases, while another 26 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city has seen 766 resolved cases and the death toll of 12 has remained unchanged for one week.

Active cases in the city dropped by 14 from the previous day to 105. That includes eight people being treated in the hospital, which is unchanged from the previous day.

While it’s one of the lowest single-day case counts Guelph has seen recently, the city has added 262 new cases in December while 206 people have recovered so far this month.

Wellington County

Wellington County only reported two new cases on Tuesday, raising its total confirmed cases to 434.

Active cases fell six from the previous day to 39. The active case count includes one person in the hospital, which is one less than the previous day.

Another eight people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 390.

Its death toll of five has not changed since Nov. 26.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A COVID-19 outbreak at Cargill Ltd. continues after more than 30 confirmed cases were connected to the meatpacking company on Dunlop Street.

A new outbreak was declared at Wellington Terrace in Fergus after one staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Outbreaks continue at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Chartwell Wellington Retirement Residence, Stone Lodge Retirement Home in Guelph, and at Caressant Care in Harriston.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute in Guelph.

Three cases each have been connected to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School and Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School in Guelph but outbreaks have not been declared.

Two cases have also been connected to St. John Catholic Elementary School.

All schools remain open to students and staff.

